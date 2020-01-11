Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 630,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,967. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 147,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

