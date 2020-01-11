Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.07.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 630,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,967. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 147,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
