ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

ADMA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 1,266,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

