ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.
ADMA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 1,266,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
