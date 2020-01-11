ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,521,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 94.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,062,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
