Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.88) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Shares of ACSO remained flat at $GBX 470 ($6.18) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 724.73. Accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

