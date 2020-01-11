Absolute Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Absolute has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $27,461.00 and $2,406.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00805514 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00207335 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004595 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00078254 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001698 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

