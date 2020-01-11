ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. ABB has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after buying an additional 816,202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after buying an additional 598,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

