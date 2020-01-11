10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:TXG traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. 295,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $88.98.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.33 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $504,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.