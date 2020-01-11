-$0.76 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.68). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95).

Several analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 436,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 416,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 188,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,993. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

