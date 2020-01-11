$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 11,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.