Zacks: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKPT. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 655,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,174,070 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CKPT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 291,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,660. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

