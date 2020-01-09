Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $942.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will announce $942.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $936.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.06 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $715.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.59.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $326,745.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,416. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.25, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.71.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

