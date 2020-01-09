Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Synlogic reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 425,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synlogic by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

