Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 1,041,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.