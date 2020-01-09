Zacks: Analysts Expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

IMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 9,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,380. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

