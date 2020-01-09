Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $41.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $42.11 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 153,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $4,119,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $735,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

