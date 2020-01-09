Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 583,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,989. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

