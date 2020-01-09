X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.3024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.