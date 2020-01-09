Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Up 4.5%

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.42), approximately 1,131,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.80 ($0.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Works co uk Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

