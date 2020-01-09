Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Up 4.5%

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.42), approximately 1,131,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.80 ($0.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

