Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,801,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,030,000 after acquiring an additional 612,837 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 16,578,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,581. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

