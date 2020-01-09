Webchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX and RaisEX. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00724134 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , RaisEX, STEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

