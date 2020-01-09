WealthStone Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthStone Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,695,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $433.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

