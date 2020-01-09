Wameja (LON:WJA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Wameja Limited (LON:WJA)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), approximately 551,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Wameja in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.14.

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

