Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $262.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

