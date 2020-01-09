Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.56, 3,362 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IDE)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.