Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.56, 3,362 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 1,574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

