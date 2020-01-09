Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 57,582 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 110,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,143. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

