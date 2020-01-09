Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 3,175 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 32,891.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 156,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%.

