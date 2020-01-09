Verify (CRED) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Verify has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Verify has a market cap of $79,044.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, COSS, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00180815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.01434453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify launched on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verify is token.verify.as

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, YoBit, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

