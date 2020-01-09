VeriDocGlobal Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,989.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $37,989.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00322706 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 420.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00070438 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012493 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,846,703,369 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

VeriDocGlobal Token Trading

VeriDocGlobal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

