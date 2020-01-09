Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 448,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.