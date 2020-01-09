Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 448,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,940. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $166.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

