Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. 898,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,620. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

