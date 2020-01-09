Universa (UTNP) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1,805.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00180815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.01434453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

