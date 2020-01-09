Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.