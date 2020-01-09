Unison Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 605,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,940. The company has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 1,227 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,221.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $928,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.