Unison Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 605,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,940. The company has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 1,227 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,221.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $928,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.
Hibbett Sports Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
