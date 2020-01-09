Unison Advisors LLC Buys 815 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in HP by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in HP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 27,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,211,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 7,764,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

