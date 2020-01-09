UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. UniFirst updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.60-7.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.60-7.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.23. The company had a trading volume of 237,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,303. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $197.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

