UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $774,242.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $774,242.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.91 or 0.06011508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

