TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.58

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.58 and traded as high as $40.16. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 3,319 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

