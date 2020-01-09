Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,176,849 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.2290213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

