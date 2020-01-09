The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.