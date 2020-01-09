Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.35

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.35 and traded as high as $22.03. Ternium shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 12,495 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ternium by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 766,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ternium by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,172 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

