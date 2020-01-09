Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $674.51

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $674.51 and traded as low as $389.20. Ted Baker shares last traded at $420.80, with a volume of 237,805 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 807.86 ($10.63).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 672.08.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.