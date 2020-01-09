TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.72. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 34,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of -1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.