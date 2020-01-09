Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) versus Pulse Network (NYSE:TPNI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Tableau Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Tableau Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tableau Software has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tableau Software and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software 0 12 7 0 2.37 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tableau Software presently has a consensus price target of $150.76, indicating a potential downside of 11.07%. Given Tableau Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tableau Software is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Profitability

This table compares Tableau Software and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software -27.58% -25.93% -15.77% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tableau Software and Pulse Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software $982.95 million 14.86 -$77.04 million ($3.19) -53.14 Pulse Network $2.33 million N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tableau Software.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Tableau Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides support, maintenance, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendor, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

