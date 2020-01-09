Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.66. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 197,609 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 111.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 637.17%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

