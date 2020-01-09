Storm (STORM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Bittrex and Radar Relay. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $922,240.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00180634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.01413616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00117881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Binance, Bitbns, WazirX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

