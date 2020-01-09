Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $685.12

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $685.12 and traded as high as $700.80. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $698.80, with a volume of 3,839,053 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 729.91 ($9.60).

The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 705.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.23.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

