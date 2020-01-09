Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $685.12

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $685.12 and traded as high as $700.80. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $698.80, with a volume of 3,839,053 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 729.91 ($9.60).

The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 705.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.23.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.