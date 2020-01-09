StableUSD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $10.31 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 2,864,965 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

