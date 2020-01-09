SnowGem Price Hits $0.0122 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $257,920.00 and approximately $48,960.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,993.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.01755308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.05 or 0.03016671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00569071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00725010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00063201 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012521 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,259,520 coins and its circulating supply is 21,182,428 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.