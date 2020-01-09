Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.42. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

